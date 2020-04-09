Dana White Just Confirmed That UFC 249 — Future Events Are Indefinitely Canceled

One of the shining beacons of light in the all but dark world of sports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that's arresting the world with fear was the insane, straight-out-of-a-movie news that UFC President Dana White was still working tirelessly to stage combat sports events. Which is why so many fans want to know why UFC 249 was ultimately canceled after all of the careful planning and day-to-day reports it was still going on without a hitch.

OK, well, without a hitch is probably the overstatement of the year. The pay-per-view was the fifth time that the lightweight bout between the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who's the hottest commodity in mixed martial arts today, was supposed to scrap against Tony Ferguson. Each of the fighters have pulled out of their respective contests two times a piece due to a combination of injuries and weight cutting issues.

Which is why a lot of people weren't exactly "surprised" when news of the novel coronavirus outbreak caused the Dagestani fighter to be grounded in Russia (it's a "cursed" fight after all). There was no way he was getting in or out of the country at that point. That didn't mean Dana White was giving up on the fight, though. It didn't matter that he couldn't find an athletic commission to sanction it, or that Khabib wasn't fighting.

Source: Getty

Dana ultimately forged ahead and enlisted lightweight standout, Justin Gaethje, to sign a bout with Tony and decided to stage the fight at the Tachi Palace Casino, which was a WEC hotspot back in the day that's located on a Native American reservation in California. That means it had its own athletic commission and didn't need to adhere to the laws set in place by the state of California.

BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control. Much, much more on this to come. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020