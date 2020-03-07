We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Strikeforce

Has the UFC Middleweight Division's Boogeyman, Yoel Romero, Ever Been Finished in a Fight?

By

The world of combat sports is filled with different kinds of fighters who all have their own unique approaches to winning bouts, and there's a very strong argument to be made that mixed martial arts, because of its combination of so many disciplines, offers probably the most variated approach to fighting.

Yoel Romero has certainly demonstrated a "complete" approach to fighting and is a feared opponent. And although he has losses on his record, has he ever been finished?

Some MMA fighters have storied wrestling careers, and elect to use rudimentary striking and feints to set up takedowns so they can grapple their opponent to the mat, maintain top control, and pepper them with light shots to score points. Some fans deride these pugilists as "dry humpers" as they put scoring points over actually finishing a contest.

Yoel Romero could most certainly be this kind of fighter if he wanted to.