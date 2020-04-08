Where Is Dana White's Private "Fight Island" and Will UFC 249 Take Place There?

Dana White and the Fertitta brothers didn't manage to establish a whole new vertical of combat sports that's arguably become more popular than boxing by following "conventional wisdom."

Love or hate Dana but it's undeniable that the man has a work ethic like no other and he'll stop at nothing to put on events that generate not only fan interest but big, big bucks. And when I say stop at nothing, I mean nothing: the man bought a private island to be the location of international UFC fights.

During the early days of the UFC's dominance in the mixed martial arts landscape, Dana White and co. were forced to get all sorts of creative when it came to putting on fights. The involvement of different athletic commissions, and getting MMA contests legalized in different states was an uphill battle.

To put it into perspective: the sport didn't become legal in New York until 2016. Jon Jones, who was originally from Rochester, NY, won his title against Shogun in Newark, NJ.

He entered the cage coming out to Alicia Keys' and Jay-Z's "New York" track, a nod to being in proximity of the city all pugilists wanted to scrap in: Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. Now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, however, it's difficult to get fights sanctioned in any state. The litany of bans and self-isolation orders will likely vary from state to state after the federal recommendation for non-essential employees to stay home until April 30 is over, too.

Which means that the future of events the UFC puts on are in jeopardy. Well, they would be if you weren't someone like Dana White, who is demonstrating a relentless creativity in his pursuit of putting on fights. Many fight fans thought that UFC 249 was going to be pushed to a later date thanks to Khabib Nurmagomedov's inability to participate in the contest thanks to Russian travel sanctions. But the UFC dipped into an old MMA playbook to get the fight card booked.