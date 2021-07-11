Jake Paul Posts $100,000 "Sleepy McGregor" Diamond Necklace to Troll UFC Star

Being a fighter that builds a career on talking a lot of trash is a double-edged sword because you better deliver on all of the hot air you're blowing prior to your fight. If you do, then people are going to praise your confidence and your haters are going to double down on your next pay-per-view in the hopes of seeing you fail.

If you don't, then you better get used to being trolled. Like Jake Paul 's been doing to Conor McGregor since the Irishman's back-to-back losses. But what did Conor say in return?

What did Conoc McGregor say to Jake Paul prior to UFC 264?

It's no secret that the Paul brothers get their fair share of press: they ran a wildly successful YouTube channel and are now basically the biggest names in the "freak show" fight business. However the Pauls are also, according to Demetrius Johnson, training "better" than full-time athletes and pros who have been scrapping on a pro-level for years.

While Jake and Logan Paul's list of victories against ranked professional boxers is, in all actuality, non-existent, that doesn't mean that they've let that stop them from mixing it up in all combat-sports-related news. And that includes harsh criticisms of Dana White's treatment of UFC Fighters. But perhaps the biggest UFC-related headlines come from Jake, who hasn't shied away from challenging Conor McGregor to a boxing match, most recently offering him $23.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Conor did touch on Jake's constant verbal jabs and attempts to lock in a fight with him and lumped the brothers up as a hole in an interview that was uploaded by @YouTube_Boxing_. "I couldn’t care about them two dingbats." When asked if down the line he ever foresees fighting them," he said. "I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f**kin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em."

