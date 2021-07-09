Conor McGregor's Dentist Must Be Very Confident in the Dustin Poirier Rematch

Conor McGregor is easily the most successful prize fighter in mixed martial arts. The Irish pugilist was able to utilize his brash personality, bold fight predictions, and highlight-reel early knockout victories that made him look like a truly formidable fighter who won in a spectacular fashion.

He was so popular that he managed to nab a professional boxing match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather despite having zero pro fisticuffs bouts.

But even though Conor's success is a rarity in the fight business, there's at least one way he's similar to other fighters: the need to get some new teeth.