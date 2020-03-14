We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Did Conor Mcgregor's Aunt Pass Away Because of Coronavirus?

Conor McGregor is easily the world's biggest MMA star of all time. Even if you've never watched the sport, there's a good chance that you've heard the brash Irishman's name. Or rather, "formerly brash" Irishman is what we should call Conor, because ever since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he's come back a bit of a changed man.

This is something that's evident in his latest Instagram post, which is dedicated to his dearly departed aunt and fighting the coronavirus.

The incredibly emotional post might seem almost out of character to people who haven't been keeping up with the Dublin-born pugilist as of late. Emboldened by his early success inside the cage, his forays into other businesses outside the octagon have also proven to be just as fruitful. His Proper 12 Irish Whiskey flew off of shelves immediately and still continues to sell just about everywhere — a fact he's happy to promote on social media, along with his clothing line.