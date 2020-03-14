Did Conor Mcgregor's Aunt Pass Away Because of Coronavirus?

Conor McGregor is easily the world's biggest MMA star of all time. Even if you've never watched the sport, there's a good chance that you've heard the brash Irishman's name. Or rather, "formerly brash" Irishman is what we should call Conor, because ever since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he's come back a bit of a changed man.

This is something that's evident in his latest Instagram post, which is dedicated to his dearly departed aunt and fighting the coronavirus.