Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > UFC UFC Welterweight Leon Edwards Lost His Father When He Was Just 13 Years Old Colby Covington's cutting invocation of Leon Edwards's father has led many to wonder what exactly happened to the UFC welterweight's dad. By Joseph Allen Dec. 15 2023, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Colby Covington invoked Leon Edwards's dad during a press event on Dec. 14, 2023, leading many to wonder what happened to him.

Leon's dad was shot and killed when Leon was just 13 years old at a nightclub over a dispute about money.

Leon knew his father was involved in crime, and credits his mother with keeping him from going down the same road.

Article continues below advertisement

During a press event in anticipation of a UFC welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, things got out of hand almost immediately. Colby took at dig at Leon's father, and Leon had to be restrained to keep the fight from starting early.

Given Leon's visceral reaction to Colby's comments, many are now wondering what happened to Leon's father that has made the subject so touchy. Here's everything you need to know about why Leon is so sensitive about conversations around his dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Leon Edwards's father?

Leon lost his father when he was 13 years old, just four years after his family had left Jamaica for a life in Birmingham, Ala. Leon said that his father was shot dead in a nightclub over a conflict involving money in 2004. “It was probably like 2 in the morning. I was in my room. She was in her room. We hear the phone ringing. I heard her crying, and I knew from then something bad, you know," Leon explained, describing the night they heard the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Leon said that he understood that his father was involved in crime, and almost went down that same road himself. He credits his mother with introducing him to MMA to keep him off the streets, and he has been very successful. Now, Leon is looking to defend his championship for the second time against Colby, and his opponent has certainly given him plenty in the way of motivational fuel.

What did Colby Covington say about Leon Edwards's dad?

During a press conference on Dec. 14, 2023, Colby worked extra time to make sure that he was getting under Leon's skin. “On Saturday night, I’m going to bring you to a place you never want to be,” Colby shouted, “I’m going to bring you to the seventh level of hell. We’ll say ‘what’s up’ to your dad while we’re there.” Leon threw a water bottle at Colby the second he heard the remark, but was restrained before things could come to blows.

Article continues below advertisement

Leon has always honored his mother, in part because he knows how hard it was to raise him alone. All these years later, though, it's clear that the subject of his father is still a sensitive one for Leon. He made it clear that Colby crossed a line when mentioned his father.