Colby Covington Has Reportedly Earned a Decent Amount of Money With the UFC

The two welterweights both trained out of American Top Team and were once considered to be close friends. The gym has produced several MMA champions and is considered to be one of the best mixed martial arts fight gyms in the world.

In fact, when Covington's braggadocio reached new heights after he called Brazil a "dump" and deemed the fans there "filthy animals" after he defeated Demian Maia, Masvidal defended him, saying, "I've got his back."