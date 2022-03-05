UFC Fighter Colby Covington Claims Opponent Jorge Masvidal Got a PPP Loan

UFC friends-turned-opponents Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got testy with one another at the UFC 272 press conference on Thursday, March 3, with Colby alleging that Jorge got a Paycheck Protection Program loan, one of the COVID-19 relief measures implemented by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“You’re a handout little b—h,” Colby said during the presser, talking trash before their match tonight, Saturday, March 5. “You took a PPP loan.”