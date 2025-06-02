Marc Maron Is Ending 'WTF' After Almost 16 Years — Here’s What He Said About It "'WTF' is coming to an end, and it’s our decision." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 2 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

He’s an actor, writer, comedian, musician, and for the last 15 years (almost 16), a podcaster. Marc Maron’s talents stretch wide and far, but one thing he’s been mostly known for is his long-running podcast WTF. It’s been a huge part of his life, to say the least, but during the June 2, 2025 episode (No. 1648) featuring John Mulaney, Marc dropped some major news: the WTF podcast is coming to an end. He and his longtime producer, Brendan McDonald, came to the decision together.

Article continues below advertisement

Marc explained that the show will celebrate 16 years on Sept. 1, 2025, with him recording episodes in his garage studio and Brendan producing them out of Brooklyn. It’s been a long run, but they’ve decided it’s time to wrap things up. So, why is Marc Maron ending WTF, especially considering how popular it’s become, and how many fans have come to see it as their weekly "companion"? Here’s the reason Marc gave.

Why is Marc Maron ending 'WTF'?

During Marc’s June 2, 2025, podcast featuring John Mulaney, he announced that he’s ending the WTF podcast. "We’ve decided that we had a great run, and now basically it’s time, folks ... it’s time. WTF is coming to an end, and it’s our decision," Marc shared.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained that both he and producer Brendan McDonald are ready to step away because they’re "tired" and "burned out," but also made it clear that they’re "utterly satisfied with the work we put out." It seems WTF had a solid run, and for them, it has simply run its course. "We’re wrapping things up … it’s OK to try to start some other chapter in your life," Marc said.

Today is Scott Frank day on https://t.co/KBRiPQtTBY! Screenwriting, Sydney Pollack, Out of Sight, Logan, Department Q. Great talk! Listen up!



Episode hosted by @acast - https://t.co/MLupmd3G81



On @ApplePodcast - https://t.co/TOHXdDlGoi pic.twitter.com/ZZYfuEZT5y — WTF with Marc Maron (@WTFpod) May 29, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Marc started the podcast in a garage that was "filled with junk" more than a decade ago, back when no one really knew what a podcast even was. It was a critical point in his life. "I was coming out of a horrendous divorce, wanting to figure out how to continue living my life," he admitted.

While he probably didn’t expect the show to reach the heights it did, there’s no denying how successful it’s become, and the many doors it opened for both Marc and Brendan. "We’ve done things we never thought we’d be able to do because of the podcast," Marc acknowledged.

Article continues below advertisement

And while he was grateful for what WTF brought into his life, he also made it clear, "It was not some kind of difficult decision." They both collectively agreed it was time to close out. "We both realized together that we're done, and there was no convincing or pushback or arguing. And it’s OK for things to end."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "It was a real creative partnership. I shared everything I could with you [the audience] and my guests." While WTF has been a big part of Marc's "spiritual, social, and psychological life," ending it now just feels right. "I’ll be honest with you, it’s nice to end things on our terms." Sure, they could keep going, he admitted, but doing so might just lead to more burnout or letting the passion "drift or get sloppy."

Article continues below advertisement

When is 'WTF's' last episode?

Marc shared that WTF will air its final episode sometime in the fall of 2025. Since he also mentioned the podcast will celebrate 16 years on Sept. 1, 2025, and the show typically airs on Mondays and Thursdays, it’s possible that could be the final day. It wouldn’t make much sense to end it before hitting that milestone, especially considering how major 16 years is for a podcast.