Say It Ain't So! Why Did 'Whoreible Decisions' End?

Source: Instagram/@whoreible_decisions

As many continue striving to make their mark on the podcast world, some have decided to bow out. Whether they've moved on to other ventures, lost interest in their pod's topics, or the hosts have fallen out behind the scenes, many influencers are cutting their losses and moving on to something new.

In November 2024, Whoreible Decisions Podcast hosts Mandii B and Weezy announced they're ending their award-winning platform after eight years. The news upset many of the podcast's subscribers, who tuned in each week to hear their unabashed takes on sex and relationships. Whoreible Decisions ends after the hosts seemingly begin to find their groove. So, what caused it to end? Here's what you need to know.

Why did Whoreible Decisions end?

On Nov. 18, 2024, Mandii, real name Amanda Rogers, and Weezy, real name Gila Shlomi, posted a statement on Whoreible Decisions' social media accounts. In their statement, they confirmed the final episode of Whoreible would air on Nov. 25, 2024.

"We have some bittersweet news to share with all of you - we have decided to end this chapter of WHOREible Decisions," the statement read. "We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for joining us on this incredible journey. Your support has meant the world to us. Next week will be the final episode. We truly can’t wait to share it with you and give thanks to and share our memories of the past 8 years with the Whorehive! Thank you for being a part of our story!"

While Mandii and Weezy didn't delve into why the podcast was ending. However, Mandii had recently ended her other podcast, See The Thing Is... with Bridget Kelly, and was focusing on producing other podcasts, including one with Will Packer called Across Generations and her project, Period, Sis. Weezy also has several projects outside of Whoreible Decisions, including her production studio, WtfMediaStudios and hosts her Fuse TV show, Sex Sells.

The statement received an influx of comments from fans who were sad to see it go, many of whom shared how much they would miss hearing the show each week in the comments. "This is personally devastating but you all have given us so much over the years," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait to see what’s next for both of you."

"It's sad to hear these news," another shared. "But I guess you guys are moving to bigger and better things. May your new journey be a successful and happy one."

Weezy and Mandii B had a public beef before ending 'Whoreible Decisions.'

Despite the many laughs and educational moments Whoreible Decisions brought to its audience, the show wasn't free of drama. During the show's run, fans on Reddit often discussed the behind-the-scenes beef between Weezy and Mandii B.

In 2020, a fan asked, "Can anyone fill me in on the Alexx Media and Mandii from Whoreible Decisions feud?" referring to the show's former producer. Several users filled the fan in and said Mandii and Weezy had fallen out after Andrew Schulz jokingly said Alexx and Mandii slept together.

Weezy reportedly thought the rumor was true and repeated it, causing her and Mandii to feud for numerous years. At one point, the drama reportedly became so intense that both hosts threatened to leave the show.

