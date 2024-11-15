Since Nicole Pellegrino left Betches, she has been thriving as a solo content creator and host of her podcast, Honey We're Home. Now, she is partnering with Alfalfa for the salad franchise's very first dessert collaboration, with a limited-edition gluten-free Carrot Cake, which launches on November 15 in all of Alfalfa's East Coast locations.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Alfalfa — the incredible team, the cozy ambiance, and of course, the healthy and delicious food. It’s one of my, my husband, and my dog’s favorite stops on our neighborhood walks, so when the team approached me about a collaboration, it was a no-brainer," she told Distractify. "My husband has celiac disease, and I suffer from an aggressive sweet tooth, so we wanted to come up with a dessert that was extremely delicious but also gluten-free." Along with revealing that carrot cake is her favorite dessert, Nicole also shared some fun facts about herself with Distractify!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

NP: I’d get a butterfly as a symbol for my mom who died when I was 24, which would be a bit ironic considering she wasn’t a huge fan of tattoos, but I've always been the rebel child.

Source: Instagram

What’s your most-used emoji?

NP: It used to be the cry-laughing emoji, but my gen-alpha sister said we can’t use that one anymore, so now it’s just the crying one.

What’s your favorite TV show?

NP: It's tied between Schitt’s Creek, Game of Thrones, White Lotus, and Modern Family.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended:

NP: I was super young and my parents took us to see the Backstreet Boys. I have a flashback of actually falling asleep during the concert and waking up to chaos around me.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

NP: "No Scrubs" by TLC

If you weren't a content creator, what would your dream job be?

NP: An actor, or a music supervisor (the person who chooses music for movies). I might still try to get into that.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

NP: My dog (duh), a probiotic (for gut health), and a giant comfy hoodie (because I'd somehow find a way to still be cold even in the desert).

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

NP: Ugh, I truly can’t think of who. Probably a random reality TV person. I definitely DM’ed with some super famous people when I used to have access to the @betches Instagram account for work though!

Source: Courtesy Alfalfa

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

NP: That I have a boob job because my dad is a plastic surgeon. Anyone with eyes can tell that I simply do not. :)

What’s your favorite color?

NP: I like the color green, like Craig’s eyes.. and money. (Name that movie!!)

Who is your dream podcast guest?

NP: Probably Pookie and Jett because they’re just so wholesome.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

NP: I’d want to be an A-List celebrity’s pet like one of Oprah Winfrey’s dogs or Taylor Swift’s cats, because they get to reap the benefits of being rich and famous without having to deal with the downsides.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?