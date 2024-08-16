America's Sweetheart Brittany Broski has gone from a viral meme to a bona fide internet queen in the span of a few years. Her content is addicting, from hilarious and nonsensical midnight ramblings to high-production collabs with all of our — and her — favorite celebrities, like Daisy Edgar Jones and Charli XCX, on her talk show Royal Court. Throughout her meteoric rise to stardom, though, the Texas-born ruler of Broski Nation has retained her relatable charm and genuine love for her viewers, which truly sets her apart.

Now, with fall right around the corner, Brittany has partnered with Premier Protein to bring back their Pumpkin Spice High Protein Shakes for a limited time only. Each Premier Protein shake has 30g of protein, 160 calories and 1g sugar. When asked about their partnership, Brittany told us this: "It came about really organically ... I made a TikTok talking about how my morning consist of a protein shake, and it started from there. That's the best kind of partnership to come about because I actually drink this and use this."

"I also struggle with PCOS," she said, "so my doctor was like, 'You need to get 60 grams of protein a day minimum.' 60 grams is a lot! ... So, two shakes, and it's very easy for me in that way." Distractify chatted with Brittany to learn about her dream Royal Court guests, her go-to karaoke song, and more.

What’s your current favorite TV Show?

BB: At this moment in time, of course it's House of the Dragon. [How did you feel about the ending of Game of Thrones?] Here's the thing. When a story is written perfectly, and then a director or producer interprets the story in their own way, why? The story was perfect as it is, that's my complaint with it. It's good TV.

What does your TikTok For You Page look like?

BB: My For You Page is a lot of just mind-blowing ASMR. I mean, it's ASMR that would scare a Victorian child. Knock 'em out. I get a lot of art history videos, I get a lot of think pieces on pop culture, and then I get brain-rot memes. That's kind of the array of my cultural taste.

Who's the last person you texted or DM'd?

BB: My mom. ... And then, who did I DM? Probably Drew Afualo. Because her book — she's a New York Times bestseller.

Talk us through your realistic morning routine.

BB: Mine's not cute, and it's probably not healthy, either. I wake up, I don't stretch, I don't shower. I immediately go to the kitchen, I make my coffee, I get my protein shake ... If I have a call at 10, I'm waking up at 9:57. I'm in my muumuu, I sit here and do my calls, and then the morning begins after my calls. I've recently started to go outside. And I would recommend that.

Who was your biggest childhood celebrity crush?

BB: How much time do you have? [Give me your top three.] Probably Logan Lerman in Percy Jackson. Probably Robert Downey Jr. And probably — these are not the normal, like, 'I'm a teenage girl' — Matt Damon in Borne Identity? Loved him in that as a ripe 12-year-old. Love Justin Bieber and the Jonas Brothers and all that, but who made me a woman? Robert Downey Jr.

What has been your favorite TikTok trend so far this year?

BB: You know, I don't really do trends, but the one I think is funny and applicable to everything is the, 'I hope she plays HOT TO GO!' — 'Samantha, this is Trixie Mattel.' And then the camera pans and it's her ... just being annoying on stage. No, I love her. But yeah, that one is top of my mind right now.

If you could have any guest on Royal Court, who would you pick?

BB: You know who I — like, to sharpen my knife, who I really want on is Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds would be amazing. Um, I think Rosalía would be really fun. She's so silly. [Laughs] I want Druski on Royal Court. A Druski episode or a Kai Cenat episode would be insane.

On the flip side, if you could be a guest on any podcast or talk show, which would you pick? And can you give us a pitch?

BB: Smartless. It's Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean [Hayes]. My pitch is, "Please. And I will pay you." That's my pitch.

If you could bring one thing back from the ‘90s, what would it be?

BB: The classic Taco Bell. The interior design of a '90s Taco Bell, it was peak. We have been a doomed, collapsed society since the fall of the internal Taco Bell. I think that, and a phone without internet on it. That would be nice, maybe.

@brittany_broski Surprise! my medieval talk show is OUT NOW! ROYAL COURT FEATURING MY FIRST ROYAL GUEST ORVILLE PECK IS LIVE ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL! I’ve never had more fun in my life than creating this with my incredible team. I wanted to provide a talk show setting that rejects tradition & instead plays to my strengths and puts the guest at ease in a silly and carefree environment. This has been a labor of love for the past 9 months and I’m pissing myself with excitement to finally show you guys!!!! From the ground up this was a total collaboration with my right hand man @lastmanstanley who is my sounding board, my confidant, creative director, co-writer, sound designer, squire, bestie (awww) and absolute spine of Broski Nation. Couldn’t have done this without u! RAHHHH⚔️ and to my fantastic team who got the vision and brought it to life: cait, allie, lauren, karen, eric, mahzad, scarlett, julian, jack, adrian, isaac & johnny, you have all been given the title of Nobility within Broski Nation! Extra food rations for a month! And to Broski Nation - this is just the beginning, my loyal subjects. What happens when I get jack harlow and doja cat on here bitch. What then. Y’all are not ready Thank you for your patience and trusting me and I cannot wait for you to see what’s in store! New episode every month. HUZZAH!!!!!!!⚔️🛡️⚔️🐉🦅🍻 ♬ original sound - Brittany

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

BB: Go-to karaoke song is "BedRock" by Young Money. We'll do that, and then we'll do — 'cause I like a karaoke song where everyone can sing along; if you're going to karaoke being like, "Let me sing 'At Last' by Etta James," girl, you're annoying. That's for you, I don't need to be here for that. So I'll do "BedRock," or "A Milli" by Lil Wayne, or maybe do, um, "Bulletproof" by La Roux. Crowd-pleaser, everyone knows it. We miss her.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

BB: You know, my favorite ones are — people come up to me and, like, they don't ask for a picture, they don't ask for whatever. They just come up to me and ask me a question about something I really love, and we just start talking. 'Cause I could talk to a brick wall. So someone comes up and they're like, "What did you think about the ending of The Last of Us?" and I'm like, "Well girl, I'm glad that you asked." It's such a beautiful community that I've built — that we've built — of, I'm providing the content, but the people who that content attracts, and rally around ... It's absurd. Like, what I choose to post online is truly absurd, and it's borderline mental illness. So I think that the people who get it get it, and the friendships and community I've seen over my content, it's a blessing. It's so cool.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

BB: Gotta be Drew [Afualo] — we'll do Drew and we'll do Caleb Hearon. He's my twin, my blood brother, sister in Christ. Yeah, him and Drew, they're very special people to me.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?