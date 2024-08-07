Home > Viral News > Influencers Kai Cenat Rants About Politics on Stream — "I've Got the Secret Service Calling Me" "Why did you guys call me?" By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 7 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During an election season, it's not unusual for any politician's campaign to try and partner with celebrities and influencers to garner more support. In fact, Kamala Harris recently had Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo appear at a rally. And now streamers are getting into the mix, with Donald Trump collaborating with the controversial Adin Ross. However, while some streamers are incredibly open about their political views, like Hasan Piker, some like to keep things a bit closer to their chest — or simply don't care.

Seeming to fall into the latter camp is Kai Cenat, one of the most popular content creators of all time. In a stream in early August 2024, Kai ranted about not wanting to get involved in politics, and revealed that he has allegedly been contacted by a certain politician's campaign to initiate a collab. Here's what we know.

Source: x/@fearedbuck

Kamala Harris allegedly wants to collab with Kai Cenat.

In a move that many have seen as bizarre, Donald Trump recently appeared on stream with Adin Ross, who is widely known for his controversial views and ties to Andrew Tate. In fact, Adin actually gifted Trump a Tesla Cybertruck adorned with a MAGA wrap, and the two did Trump's infamous fist-pumping dance together on his Kick stream.

In response, many social media users began to joke that Kai Cenat, who is often compared to Adin in the streaming space, would soon be doing a stream with Kamala Harris to hit back. One person wrote, "Somebody tell Kai to teach Kamala how to get sturdy on stream. We can't go out like this." However, after days of joking around, Kai revealed that he has allegedly been reached out to by Kamala's campaign team for a collab — and he's not interested.

In a clip of the stream, which has been posted to X by user @FearedBuck, Kai frustratedly explains that he has no desire to dabble in politics on his channel.

Kai Cenat says he’s been getting calls from Kamala Harris campaign and the secret service for a possible collab and stream with Kamala & says he wants no parts of politics and isn’t gonna involve himself pic.twitter.com/4y6ZAwyABW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2024

"I got the f--king secret service calling me. ... I don't know goddamn s--t about politics, man," he says. He then goes on to tell viewers that a "bad b---h" that he's been interested for years finally reached out to him after a year without speaking... just to try and get him on board with the political campaign. Regarding the request, he said, "I don't give a f--k."

To round out the conversation, Kai assured viewers that, if he ever were to have a politician on stream, he would continue to be himself. "I'll say it right now: If, someway, somehow ... I did a stream with politics, I'm going to be 100 percent honest. I'm going to sit on my stream and say, 'Why did you guys call me?' ... I've never [done] anything with politics," he said.

Fans think that Kai made the right move by avoiding the collaboration, with some encouraging him to stay away from politics for good. "I hope Kai knows politics is a dirty game," one fan wrote on X. "One wrong move and they will dig up [dirt] from your past, or even fake that s--t with the evidence to go with it."