Home > Human Interest Something Adin Ross Said on Stream Led to Andrew Tate Getting Arrested Again Adin Ross may defend Andrew Tate publicly, but he may have also helped him get arrested. By Sara Belcher Jul. 2 2024, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adinross; Getty Images

Controversial streamer Adin Ross has been a longtime friend and advocate of similarly problematic public figure Andrew Tate. Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in late 2022 as suspects of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group; the two have been in and out of prison since. Adin has often used his large platform of followers to spew similar rhetoric to that of the Tate brothers, as well as defend their actions publicly. But are Adin and Andrew still friends?

Article continues below advertisement

Are Adin Ross and Andrew Tate still friends?

At this time, it's not clear exactly where Adin and Tate's friendship stands, though it seems like they're not close as they used to be. Despite Adin repeatedly vocalizing his support for Tate and his brother Tristan on his platform, sometimes collaborating with him on streams and other content, it seems Tate's legal issues have been making it harder for the two to spend time together.

Article continues below advertisement

When Tate was initially arrested in late 2022, Adin was criticized by his followers for not traveling out to Romania to visit him, despite being one of the only people cleared for visitation. Adin claimed that if he made the trip to Romania, he would've been arrested, per GameRant, though he offered no further clarification as to why he would also find himself detained by Romanian law enforcement.

Adin Ross revealed during a stream that Andrew Tate was planning to leave Romania.

According to Rolling Stone, Adin read aloud some text messages from Tate during a stream, suggesting that the "king of misogyny" was planning to leave Romania following various charges. “Andrew had hit me up. He said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you want to come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave, I think it’ll be big. And it’s never’ — I’m sorry, he said, ‘It’s basically now or never,'” Adin reportedly said.

Article continues below advertisement

An old clip of Adin Ross resurfaced which may have been what got Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested again pic.twitter.com/UFsDLrJzZo — meekflourish 🇻🇦 (@meekflourish) March 12, 2024

Adin asked his fans if this was something they would be interested in, noting "it might be the last time we ever do this." "So it’s kinda like, we gotta take advantage of it now," he continued. "Because hey, it’s basically, it’s basically like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

McCue Law, the firm representing the women accusing Tate of sexual assault and rape, used these comments to issue a warrant for both brothers' arrest, saying in a statement “we were informed by one of our contacts that an associate of Tate (Adin Ross) had discussed Tate’s intention to flee during a video on the gaming and livestreaming platform Kick.” A spokesperson for the brothers denied to Rolling Stone that they had any intention to leave Romania.