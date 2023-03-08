Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Getty Images Andrew Tate Is Incarcerated in Romania, but When Will He Be Released from Jail? By Joseph Allen Mar. 8 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Critics were not all that surprised when Andrew Tate, a right-wing influencer and professional troll who is fond of using misogynistic language, was arrested on charges of human trafficking by the Romanian government. He has not yet been convicted of anything, and many people are wondering when the media personality may be released from his initial arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

When is Andrew Tate's release date?

Tate has already been incarcerated for several months at this point, and his release has been delayed on several occasions. A judge extended his release date by another 30 days on Feb. 21, so that the earliest he can now be released is March 29, 2023. Prosecutors in Romania have the right to extend Tate's release for a total of 180 days before he has to be released under the law.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Tate is currently being held alongside his brother, Tristan, and Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, who serve as their assistants and are being held under the same charge. Naghel and Radu were granted house arrest on Feb. 21, whereas both Tristan and Andrew remain incarcerated because they are not Romanian nationals. The request for Tate to remain incarcerated comes from DIICOT, an organized crime agency currently investigating all four for human trafficking.

What are the allegations against Tate and his cohort?

Since their arrest, Romanian authorities have claimed that they have found six women who were mentally coerced and physically assaulted by the brothers. Authorities further allege that the foursome formed an organized operation designed to "recruit ... shelter and transport victims … in order to obtain large sums of money by forcing victims to perform pornographic events" in order to film them for platforms like OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina Glandian, the U.S. attorney representing the brothers in the case, has denied these allegations. "We dispute the allegations. The brothers vehemently deny the allegations," she said. "I emphasize the fact that we're in February, and they've been investigating since April (of last year). If they had sufficient evidence of that, if they had sufficient evidence of anything, they would have filed charges by now."

Article continues below advertisement

"Instead they're just detaining them, they're prolonging the detention. They're hoping in the interim — while they're in custody — they find some evidence to keep them on something. But as we sit here today, there is no proof of anything," Glandian concluded.

The judge who ruled to keep Tate and his brother incarcerated said that they were too dangerous to be released. He further said that, because of their alleged exploitation of women, they could not be trusted with release. The judge cited "the capacity … of the defendants to exercise permanent psychological control over the victims, including by resorting to constant acts of violence."