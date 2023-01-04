Andrew Tate’s Ex-Girlfriends Have Taken to TikTok to Defend Him Amid Charges of Human Trafficking

As we enter the first days of 2023, it's normal to reflect on the year before, especially with Mercury retrograde.

In 2022, a lot happened: Julia Fox became an icon, Don't Worry Darling had more drama off-screen than on, and Taylor Swift did what Taylor Swift does and proved to everyone why she IS the music industry.

But one of the best things to happen in 2022 came at the final hour: the arrest of Andrew Tate.