Andrew Tate’s Ex-Girlfriends Have Taken to TikTok to Defend Him Amid Charges of Human Trafficking
As we enter the first days of 2023, it's normal to reflect on the year before, especially with Mercury retrograde.
In 2022, a lot happened: Julia Fox became an icon, Don't Worry Darling had more drama off-screen than on, and Taylor Swift did what Taylor Swift does and proved to everyone why she IS the music industry.
But one of the best things to happen in 2022 came at the final hour: the arrest of Andrew Tate.
For those of you who need a refresher, Andrew Tate is a very controversial social media star known for his misogynist comments. Andrew and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in Romania on charges of human sex trafficking and rape. And while most of the internet is celebrating his arrest, some of his ex-girlfriends have resurfaced on TikTok, not to run his name through the mud but rather to defend his honor.
Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriends take to TikTok to defend his honor.
In the clip posted above, a Slovakian woman addresses a video that surfaced of her being hit in the face, having her hair pulled, and being beaten with a belt by Andrew Tate. The woman says that she was actually not beaten, but that the whole incident was part of consensual "sex play."
The woman clarifies that it was "consensual foreplay that we like doing, that I was into, that I wanted. It was not abuse. There was no physical domestic violence happening ... I don't like seeing injustice of him being called a woman beater."
The same woman made a statement after Andrew was arrested. In the video she says that, "...I have lived with Andrew for years and years. And he would never do anything like this. He is not a human trafficker. He would never rape anybody. And he would certainly never, ever human traffic anyone [nor would] his brother ... I'm just so fed up with all these lies ... I know the person I have lived with ... He does not deserve any of this."
And she's not the only woman to have come forward. In the TikTok post below by @cobrasstudent, one unnamed ex-girlfriend (a commenter said that it was Brittany J Hamilton) defends Andrew's character after his arrest.
In the video, she says, "So [I'm] basically just coming on here to share my experience with Andrew Tate. I've known Andrew for a while now and I can say that he's a good friend of mine. I just wanna put out there that everything you're seeing on the news right now is all false accusations."
The woman adds, "As for someone who knows him personally, I can confidently say that he's such a nice man. He's very generous. He's always been respectful of me and others around him. I've witnessed him in situations surrounded by women, men, children, families, and he's always respected everyone."
It's important to keep in mind that if these women are, in fact, ex-girlfriends or platonic friends of Andrew Tate, it's entirely possible that they're telling the truth and that they have only had positive and consensual interactions with him. But that doesn't mean that others haven't suffered at his hands. After all, one person's experience doesn't dictate or negate another's.
Per reports, at least two girls found by Romanian police have claimed to have been held against their will by the Tate brothers. According to prosecutors, the brothers "appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content [for which the Tate brothers] would have gained important sums of money."
We're not sure how the Romanian justice system works, but we hope that no matter what, justice will prevail.