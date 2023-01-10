Home > News > Human Interest Source: Twitter/@Cobratate Andrew Tate Reports Are Coming out of Romania That Andrew Tate's Health Is Failing and We Are Fine By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 9 2023, Published 8:18 p.m. ET

Confirmed misogynist and alleged rapist/sex trafficker Andrew Tate is still sitting in a Romanian jail along with his brother, Tristan. The siblings were taken into custody on Dec. 29, 2022, under suspicion that they "recruited victims for a criminal online porn scam," via Vox. It was recently reported that Andrew Tate briefly left the confines of his cell due to health-related issues. And while that doesn't make us feel sad in the least, we are curious about what's going on. Here's the status of Andrew Tate's health.

What's up with Andrew Tate's health (we asked with little concern)?

Oh no, Andrew Tate isn't feeling well and we couldn't be more apathetic. The recently jailed, gleefully hateful chauvinist — known for saying things like, "It’s bang out the machete, boom in her face, and grip her by the neck. Shut up b---h" — was apparently in the hospital reported Carmina Pricopie of Antena 3 CNN.

Source: Instagram/@kingcobra_ta8 Andrew Tate, realizing his emergency contact is also in jail

"Yesterday he was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and taken to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments," reported the outlet. Evidently the attorney for Andrew and Tristan Tate informed Capital Police that Andrew has "certain medical problems," which was probably the reason for the impromptu trip to the hospital. No information was given regarding what was wrong, but we have some ideas.

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate have health issues.

The YouTube channel Fesify, which tracks "trending news topics and stories," unearthed an old video of Tristan Tate explaining different congenital medical issues he and Andrew both deal with. Obviously, this wasn't a moment of vulnerability for the sexist duo. These ailments were used to prove how strong they both were because they never let these issues dictate how they live. Cool story, bros.

"Because of a medical condition — you can look this up — called pectus excavatum, I only have 85 or 95 percent of the cardiac output most people have. My heart doesn't pump 100 percent of the blood it should around my body," said Tristan. According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of pectus excavatum may include: decreased exercise tolerance, rapid heartbeat or heart palpitations, recurrent respiratory infections, wheezing or coughing, chest pain, heart murmur, fatigue, and dizziness.

Tristan then explained what Andrew suffers from: "For the record, and nobody knows this, Andrew is an asthmatic world champion, so don't label yourself ADHD." They then went on to ridicule people with ADHD or bipolar disorder, which ended in Andrew inexplicably and confusingly punching a mannequin behind him.