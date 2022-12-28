Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Was Found Dead in His Car at Just 31 Years Old

Although he didn't have the same worldwide fame as his grandfather, many fans were still shocked to hear of the death of Joseph Marley, Bob Marley's grandson. Joseph, who often went by Jo Mersa, was found dead in his vehicle at just 31, which naturally led many to want to better understand how he had died.

Jo Mersa's death has also led to an outpouring of grief both from those who knew his music and from those are fans of his grandfather or family.