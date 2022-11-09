Bob Marley and the Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Died at 66 Years Old

Ever since its founding in 1963, the group pushed reggae forward arguably more than any other modern act. Their lineup may have changed a bit over the years, but the group's core messaging through their music remained the same. As one of its mid-1970s lineup additions, Tyrone Downie's work as a keyboardist helped shape the sonics of the group in an era marked by Peter Tosh's departure.

Unfortunately, news has emerged that Tyrone died at 66 years old. Here's what we know so far.