Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Tragically Died at the Age of 63
On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, legendary punk rock musician Darren Henley, better known by his stage name D.H. Peligro, died unexpectedly in his Los Angeles home. The Dead Kennedys drummer was 63 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about D.H. Peligro's cause of death.
What was D.H. Peligro's cause of death?
On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Dead Kennedys took to Instagram to announce drummer D.H. Peligro had died. The punk rock band revealed he passed away in his Los Angeles home, adding that "police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall."
"Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort," the Dead Kennedys said.
D.H. Peligro is best known as the drummer for the Dead Kennedys, but he had a brief stint as the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He worked with the latter rock band for a few months in 1988. Many of those who worked with D.H. in the music scene were quick to share tributes on social media, including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.
"My dear friend, my brother, I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," Flea wrote on Instagram. "The first time I saw you play with the DKs in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind."
He added, "We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of RHCP history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you."
Our thoughts are with D.H.'s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.