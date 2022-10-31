Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Tragically Died at the Age of 63

He added, "We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs. I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of RHCP history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you."

Our thoughts are with D.H.'s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.