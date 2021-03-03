Reggae Music Legend Bunny Wailer Is Dead at 73 Due to Complications From a Stroke

One of the most popular genres of music to come out of the tiny yet influential island of Jamaica is reggae music. Over the last few decades, we’ve seen how reggae music has influenced artists of today, such as Drake, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. And while many people continue to enjoy the classic sounds of reggae, we all owe respect to the reggae group The Wailers — founded by Peter Tosh, Bob Marley, and Bunny Wailer — for popularizing the sound.

With that said, the news of Bunny’s death has devastated fans worldwide — especially since he was the last surviving founder of the group. There’s no argument that the news is hard to bear. Fans have found themselves wondering what the cause of his death was and if there was a pre-existing condition Bunny was dealing with. Here’s everything we know.

Bunny Wailer died due to complications from a stroke.

It’s always heartbreaking to hear that a music legend has passed. And while some deaths are expected due to old age and medical complications, it doesn’t make the news any better for fans. And Bunny’s (real name: Neville Livingston) is no exception.

According to CBS News , Bunny passed away on the morning of March 2, 2021. He died at Andrews Memorial Hospital in the Jamaican parish of St. Andrew of complications from a stroke he suffered in July. He was 73. And as you can imagine, fans in Jamaica and worldwide have been grieving the loss via social media.

"The passing of Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailers, brings to a close the most vibrant period of Jamaica's musical experience," Jamaica politician Peter Phillips wrote in a Facebook post. "Bunny was a good, conscious Jamaican brethren."

"The passing of Bunny Wailer, the last of the original Wailers, brings to a close the most vibrant period of Jamaica's musical experience," Jamaica politician Peter Phillips wrote in a Facebook post. "Bunny was a good, conscious Jamaican brethren."

The world has lost a LEGEND in Bunny Wailer. Born Neville Livingston, he was the last surviving member of The Wailers that was formed in 1963 and shot to global acclaim.



My condolences to his family, friends and all reggae fans worldwide!



Fare thee well Maestro! pic.twitter.com/MDTLZLTe3x — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

This has really broken my heart 💔



Bunny Wailer .... The longest standing soldier in Jah Army



Bob Marley was blessed with riches

Peter Tosh was blessed with a heart of steel

Bunny Wailer was blessed with life



Rest In Paradise Rasta, we are going to stay with reggae music 🚥 pic.twitter.com/IMLsMMWXyS — Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) March 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

