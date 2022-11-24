Ziggy Marley Is a Musician and Author — but We Want to Know About the Woman Who Makes It All Possible

While we're on the subject of fatherhood, Ziggy Marley is the son of famed reggae singer Bob Marley. Ziggy nearly lost his father and mother Rita when he was only 8 years old. Per The Guardian, "they were shot in an apparent assassination attempt inside their home in Kingston, Jamaica." That moment has followed Ziggy well into his adult life.

Two days after the assassination attempt, Bob Marley still performed at the Smile Jamaica Concert at Kingston’s National Heroes Park while Rita, who had been shot in the head, attended. "I’m proud of both my dad and my mum because there’s a teamwork going on between them," he told the outlet. "Bob wouldn’t be Bob without Rita, you know what I’m saying?"