Like a Beautiful Cannabis Plant, Jim Belushi's Net Worth Is Growing!

Jim's biggest television job by far was starring in the titular role of ABC's According to Jim, which ran from 2001 to 2009. Like his brother John, Jim loves to sing and formed Zee Blues, an updated version of The Blues Brothers act that was birthed on SNL by Dan Aykroyd and his brother.

While Jim had a solid run on scripted TV throughout the 2000's, he now has his own reality show, Growing Belushi, which follows his journey cultivating his own cannabis farm.