Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47

It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.

What was Kim Jung Gi's cause of death? Here's everything we know.