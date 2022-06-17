Tim Sale, the Legendary 'Batman' Comic Artist, Has Died
The Eisner Award-winning comic artist Tim Sale, who first rose to prominence with Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, a collaboration with Jeph Loeb, has died at age 66.
Tim cemented himself as an iconic artist with Superman for All Seasons and Batman: The Long Halloween, which served as a source of inspiration for Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman. What happened? What was Tim's cause of death?
A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York, Tim Sale made his foray into the world of comic books in the 1980s. His first comics, Sale Myth Adventures, a collaboration with Phil Foglio, Thieves' World, with Lynn Abbey and Robert Asprin, and Grendel, with Matt Wagner, earned considerable acclaim.
Tim met Jeph Loeb in the 1990s. They worked together on Challengers of the Unknown, Wolverine/Gambit: Victims, and the Halloween special, Batman: Ghosts.
According to reports, Tim was admitted to the hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022, with "very serious health issues." He passed away a few days later, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.
"It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community," reads the tweet by Tim's official account, @ArtBySale.
"Tim Sale was an incredible artist whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling. Our condolences go to Tim's family and friends. He will be deeply missed," @DCComics announced on Twitter.
Tim's tragic death has devastated fans.
"RIP Tim Sale — thanks for the body of work, brother. We'll enjoy it for years to come," tweeted @BronzeAgeBabies.
"RIP Tim Sale. I loved, loved, loved your comics. They made me very happy, and I know there are countless others who felt same," tweeted @CoolComicArt.