Distractify
Home > Entertainment > DC Comics
Tim Sale
Source: YouTube/SYFY

Tim Sale, the Legendary 'Batman' Comic Artist, Has Died

Leila Kozma - Author
By

Jun. 17 2022, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The Eisner Award-winning comic artist Tim Sale, who first rose to prominence with Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, a collaboration with Jeph Loeb, has died at age 66.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim cemented himself as an iconic artist with Superman for All Seasons and Batman: The Long Halloween, which served as a source of inspiration for Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman. What happened? What was Tim's cause of death?

Article continues below advertisement

What was Tim Sale's cause of death?

A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York, Tim Sale made his foray into the world of comic books in the 1980s. His first comics, Sale Myth Adventures, a collaboration with Phil Foglio, Thieves' World, with Lynn Abbey and Robert Asprin, and Grendel, with Matt Wagner, earned considerable acclaim.

Tim met Jeph Loeb in the 1990s. They worked together on Challengers of the Unknown, Wolverine/Gambit: Victims, and the Halloween special, Batman: Ghosts.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Tim was admitted to the hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022, with "very serious health issues." He passed away a few days later, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community," reads the tweet by Tim's official account, @ArtBySale.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tim Sale was an incredible artist whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling. Our condolences go to Tim's family and friends. He will be deeply missed," @DCComics announced on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim's tragic death has devastated fans.

"RIP Tim Sale — thanks for the body of work, brother. We'll enjoy it for years to come," tweeted @BronzeAgeBabies.

"RIP Tim Sale. I loved, loved, loved your comics. They made me very happy, and I know there are countless others who felt same," tweeted @CoolComicArt.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Brad Johnson, the Real-Life Rodeo Cowboy, Marlboro Man, and Actor Has Died Aged 62

Elvis Presley's Cause of Death Has Been a Hotly Debated Topic for Decades

Bobby Brown Jr. Died Tragically — What Was His Cause of Death?

Latest DC Comics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.