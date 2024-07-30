Home > Gaming > Twitch Streamer Ray Was Banned From Twitch Following Suspected Use of an Anti-Gay Slur on Stream "Getting kicked out the penthouse and getting banned. Bro's having a bad week already," one X user wrote. By Elissa Noblitt Published Jul. 30 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: x/@rayasianquan

It seems that almost every day, a popular streamer is being banned from Twitch for one reason or another. While some are hit with permanent bans, like Dr Disrespect after he was exposed for inappropriately messaging a minor on the platform, some are a bit luckier. The latest streamer to face a temporary ban is Ray, who goes by the moniker of Ray Asian Boy online.

Ray gained popularity as a close friend of Kai Cenat, and he has gained over 900,000 followers on Twitch as of writing — which is why fans were surprised to learn that he was being hit with a temporary ban. What happened?

Why was Ray banned from Twitch? Fans think they know.

On July 24, 2024, fans noticed that when they tried to access Ray's profile on Twitch, they were unable to do so. Instead, they were greeted with a message stating that his channel was "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Though no official reasoning was made public, fans speculated that the ban came about due to an incident that happened the day prior in which Ray seemed to use an anti-gay slur toward one of his friends on stream.

The streamer was IRL-streaming while eating at a restaurant in New York with a group of friends, and with the camera on him, he proceeded to berate his friend for sitting too close. "Yo, why are you so close to me, bro? F--king f----t," he could be heard saying — however, his friends quickly tried to cover for him.

"Woah, you called me a fata--?" the friend quickly said, to which Ray agreed, blaming his accent for the slip-up.

they saying Ray just ripped the F slur 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MXxSov5uvB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 23, 2024

However, it seems that the damage had already been done, earning Ray a temporary ban from the platform, which directly prohibits the use of "hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual," per their Community Guidelines.

As of writing, Ray's ban has been lifted and he has resumed streaming as normal.

Kai Cenat recently called Ray out for being "disrespectful."

Though Ray came into popularity through his friendship with award-winning streamer Kai Cenat, it seems the two have been at odds recently. In a livestream on July 9, Kai ranted to his audience about Ray's lack of respect following an incident during which Ray burst into Kai's room and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher.

"Bro, this [n-word] has no respect no more. Bro, he has no more respect," he told his fans. "Chat, he got no respect no more, bro! This [n-word] is no longer Ray ... He deada-- changed, bro! Where did he get the balls to do all this s--t? [sic]"