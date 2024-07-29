Home > Viral News > Influencers Ava Kris Tyson's Former Assistant Has Accused Her of Sexual Assault: "Here Is My Story" "Our conversations always leaned in the direction of affectionate and sexual," Jess said. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Jul. 29 2024, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images; X/@Genderillennial

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault and grooming. Amid allegations of grooming, inappropriate conduct with minors, and sharing revenge porn on the internet, former MrBeast team member Ava Kris Tyson has now been hit with accusations of sexual assault. These new allegations come from Ava's former assistant and friend, Jess, who has taken to X to share her story.

In a long series of posts on the platform, Jess detailed her relationship with Ava from beginning to end, complete with screenshots of DMs, text messages, and more — and what she has shared is truly upsetting. Here's what we know.

Ava Kris Tyson's former assistant has accused her of sexual assault and coercion.

Jess, a trans woman who goes by the moniker of Mooskina online, shared a lengthy X thread detailing her experience with Ava. In it, she explained that they first met when Ava — who was still going by the name Chris at the time — had messaged her to talk about her experience with HRT. Ava confided in Jess that she would soon be starting HRT, which brought the two closer.

During their exchange of DMs, Jess mentioned to Ava that she was looking for a job and asked if there was any way she could be hired by the MrBeast team, to which Ava replied that she would try her best to have Jess cast in a video. This dynamic reportedly ended up setting the tone for their unbalanced sexual relationship.

Jess explained that Ava allegedly began "love bombing" her, making her feel special and important before eventually asking for sexual favors: "She was the most famous person to ever show me that type of attention, and she immediately started love bombing me and making me feel like the most important person in her life."

"While I was under the impression that she was working on getting me in a video, we started having video chats on Discord," she continued. "Ava asked me to masturbate with her on video call multiple times, and I always felt like I had to say yes if I wanted to be in a video or get a job."

Jess was allegedly assaulted multiple times while staying with Ava.

While still under the impression that Ava was planning to have Jess cast in a MrBeast video, Jess said Ava flew her out to stay with her at her apartment in North Carolina. This led to several instances of alleged assault. Jess said she felt coerced into participating at the risk of jeopardizing their friendship.

"Over the course of the next week Ava engaged me sexually and ended up receiving oral pleasure several times ... After almost a week I was starting to feel really used and confused about everything," Jess explained.

However, after finding out through a friend that Ava actually had no power over the casting in MrBeast's videos, Jess said she finally got up the nerve to ask Ava to buy her a return ticket to fly home — instead, Ava offered Jess a job as her assistant, and the two moved in together.

This imbalance of power allegedly led to more sexual coercion from Ava. Jess said Ava continuously manipulated her into oral sex and physical intimacy.

After a long period of feeling "isolated" and "used," which Jess said included multiple attempts to confront Ava and express her discomfort with the situation, Jess eventually moved out from their shared apartment and was let go from her job as Ava's assistant. During this process, she bravely decided to discuss her concerns about Ava's behavior with HR, which led to MrBeast launching an internal investigation.

The result of said investigation has not yet been shared with the public and will likely be compounded with Ava's other recent allegations.

To close out her story, Jess explained that, in light everything else that has been made public recently surrounding Ava, she felt she needed to share her experience. "I don’t want hush money and I don’t want clout," she said. "I just want to be able to move on with my life and close this chapter."