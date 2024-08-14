Home > Viral News > Influencers Jackie Aina Went on a Blocking Spree After Fans Asked if She's Married Jackie has been engaged to her fiance, Denis Asamoah, since 2019. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 14 2024, 7:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jackieaina

The difference between influencers and someone who just posts for fun is night and day. Those who post for their loved ones and that one co-worker who thinks everything you post is "the cutest" typically aren't obligated to tell the world any of their business, though many like to pretend they are. Influencers, however, are under surveillance 24/7, as the people who follow — and invest — in their careers want the scoop on what they do when the ring lights go down.

Since 2009, Jackie Aina has shared her life with her 3.5 million YouTube subscribers. While Jackie became a viral sensation for her makeup and beauty tips and tricks, her fans have followed her as she expanded her brand and launched a candle business, FORVR MOOD, through her social media fame. However, unlike her previous milestones, she remains tight-lipped about her possible marriage and is apparently unafraid to block anyone who gets in the way of rumored wedded bliss.

Is Jackie Aina married?

In August 2024, Jackie stunned her fans with a simple gesture with a significant message. The Nigerian-American influencer changed her name on all her social media handles from Jackie Aina to "Jackie Asamoah," the same last name as her longtime partner Denis Asamoah. Jackie and Denis became engaged in 2019 after he proposed to her in Greece for her 32nd birthday.

After seeing the name change, her fans congratulated her underneath her posts and assumed she was open to discussing her and Denis's possible nuptials. Well, you know what they say about when you assume, and apparently, Jackie was in the mood to make an example out of a few fans. According to multiple users, TikTok user Jamila Bell (@_iamjamila).

In an Aug. 13, 2024 post, Jamila warned Jackie's fans to stop congratulating the influencer on a marriage she never confirmed. She also said Jackie's real supporters shouldn't be surprised she's quick to block anyone inquiring about her personal life, stating in the video Jackie is a "strict b---h" who runs a "tight ship." Despite being on her fave's side, Jamila also found herself blocked by Jackie, which she shared just a few hours after her initial post.

Jackie Aina seemingly threw shade at her "crazy" commenters amid the marriage rumors.

In addition to freely using the block button to anyone who crosses her with a congratulatory message, Jackie used her TikTok account to address the fans she feels go too far. The TikTok included a collection of photos with text. The first message read, "If you asked me about being a content creator..." The next slide states, "I'd say it has changed my life and brought me to places I couldn't have dreamed of."

Then, the post went left when she admitted that there was a "deeper level" to her frustration with commenters who she called "crazy" for engaging in a "one-sided beef." "Some of yall are crazy as hell and inventing interactions that are NOT happening and fighting demos that ain’t got nun to do with me," Jackie wrote on her last slide. "It’s giving long-standing one-sided beef. NURSE!”