Why Is 'See the Thing Is…' Ending? Here's What Hosts Mandii B and Bridget Kelly Said 'See the Thing Is…' hosts Mandii B and Bridget Kelly said they made the "difficult decision" to explore "creative differences." By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 20 2024, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Much like a classic TV show or movie, some podcasts have become a well-known part of the pop culture zeitgeist. To many, a weekly podcast can possess the same urgency that “appointment television” has, making the hosts in our ears feel like close friends or even family. Since 2021, See the Thing Is…, a podcast hosted by influencer Mandii B and singer Bridget Kelly, has given their listeners multiple hot takes regarding pop culture, relationships, and music.

See the Thing Is… podcast’s success has only increased with time, with over 200 episodes, several national and international tours, celebrity guests like Ne-Yo and Stacy Barthe, and advertising revenue. So, the podcast’s fans were stunned to learn in February 2024 that Mandii B and Bridget Kelly decided it was time to end their podcast after just three years together. Here’s what the hosts have said about why they chose to end See the Thing Is...

Why is the See the Thing Is podcast ending? Hosts listed “creative differences” as one of the reasons.

On Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, Mandii and Bridget revealed on Instagram and X that their podcast, See the Thing Is.., would end after distributing episodes twice weekly for three years. The hosts released a joint statement on their respective accounts underneath a photo of them on stage from one of their live shows.

“After an incredible journey filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, we are sad to announce that the See, the Thing Is... podcast will be coming to an end,” Bridget and Mandii’s statement read. “Over the past three years, we have shared stories, insights, and discussions that have touched the hearts of our listeners in ways we couldn't have imagined.”

Mandii and Bridget further shared in their statement that they decided to end their run while the show was still beloved by its listeners. Although they didn’t dive deep into why they made their “difficult decision,” the statement said they had “creative differences” and were ready to make their dreams happen separately.

“As the creators, we have made the difficult decision to bring this chapter to a close as we pursue new opportunities and navigate creative differences,” they said. Like the end of a beloved series, we believe it's essential to conclude at a point that honors the essence of what made our podcast special. “Thank you once again for your unwavering support. Here's to new beginnings and endless possibilities.”

Mandii and Bridget haven’t shared when the final See the Thing Is… podcast will air. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, they released a new pod episode, with Mandii hosting with guests Antoinette Henry from Around the Way Curls Podcast and Reezy.

What’s next for ‘See the Thing Is… hosts Mandii B and Bridget Kelly?

See The Thing Is.. began in 2020 on rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden’s network. Initially, the podcast had three hosts — Mandii, Bridget, and DJ Olivia Dope. However, in 2021, DJ left the podcast, and soon after, Bridget and Mandii opted to leave the network to, as Bridget said to Inside Radio in 2021, “transcend above and beyond everyone’s expectations.”

Following the hosts’ announcement of their podcast ending, Mandii and Bridget are exploring their passions outside of their venture. Bridget, who rose to fame in 2012 with her hit single, “Special Delivery,” is still working on music and performing in LA, New York, etc.

As for Mandii, her other popular podcast, Whoreible Decisions, which she launched with her co-host, Weezy, in 2017, is something she intends to continue co-hosting. Additionally, Mandii owns a production studio, Full Court Studios, and has a podcast, Period, Sis, where she discusses menstrual and other reproductive issues for people with vaginas.

In February 2024, two days before announcing the end of See the Thing Is…, Mandii announced via Instagram that an animated series inspired by Period, Sis would be debuting sometime in 2024.