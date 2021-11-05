Here's a Complete Look at Joe Budden's Dating History

Over the roughly 20 years that he has been in the spotlight, Joe Budden has been known for many things. His stint as a rapper in the group Slaughterhouse and his many forays into the media have cemented him as a true pop culture personality. Joe has undeniably left an impact on the music scene today.

With that being said, for however much fans and listeners might know about Joe's career and his opinions on many things, one thing that isn't always talked about is his dating history. So, who has Joe dated and what do we know about his romantic life overall? Keep reading to find out.

What do we know about Joe Budden's dating history?

Although a lot of Joe's relationship history has somewhat played out on Love & Hip Hop: New York, there are still not many concrete details about everyone he has been with. To start, the earliest recorded relationship that Joe was in was when he was 20 and dating a girl named Angie. Her last name has never been disclosed, but she and Joe welcomed a son, Joseph Budden III (nicknamed Trey), on May 11, 2001.

The next major relationship that Joe was in was with former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose. She and Joe started dating back in 2005, but their relationship had a bunch of rough patches. The couple broke up twice, and the second time they did, Tahiry revealed to Hollywood Unlocked that Joe had assaulted her while they were together, breaking her rib and nose. Joe categorically denied these allegations on multiple occasions.

In 2012, Joe met and began dating the next girl who caught his eye: Kaylin Garcia. Kaylin works as a model and also appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Much like his last relationship, he and Kaylin's romance had plenty of rocky moments.

Reportedly, a lot of the discourse within their relationship came from the fact that Joe was not completely over Tahiry, which upset Kaylin. The two took part in an episode of Couples Therapy With Dr. Jenn to try to resolve it, but it never worked out.

Just a few years later in 2016, Joe entered his next serious relationship. This time, he dated actress Cyn Santana. Things appeared to be going well for the couple initially, as they welcomed a son named Lexington on Dec. 15, 2017, and Joe proposed to Cyn less than a year later. However, their engagement didn't last long as Cyn, per BET, called it off after four months.

Cyn accused Joe of poor parenting and physical abuse in a leaked phone conversation from September 2020. She further claimed, per HotNewHipHop, that Joe shouldn't be given custody of their child due to allegations that he kissed his child on the lips, was verbally abusive to Lexington's babysitter, abused substances, and more. Joe denied all of the claims levied against him at that time.

Fast forward to present-day, and Joe is now reportedly dating model Shadée Monique. The two were spotted at a pool party together, and most recently, she allegedly joined him to celebrate his 39th birthday in Turks & Caicos.