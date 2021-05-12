Joe Budden Seems to Confirm His Podcast With Rory and Mal Is "100000%" Over

"Nothing personal, it's just business" is probably one of the most misunderstood sayings out there. It has to be a sarcastic phrase because there really isn't anything more personal than business. It's your entire livelihood. It's all of your dreams for your future and the destinies of your families and friends. Business has and always will be extremely personal.

Just look at the circumstances surrounding Joe Budden's podcast with Rory and Mal ending and tell me it isn't.