Justin Baldoni’s Co-Host Liz Plank Quits 'The Man Enough' Podcast Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit
"I will miss you, the listeners, so much."
The Wayfarer Studios-produced podcast The Man Enough is now down to two co-hosts after Liz Plank announced on Instagram on Dec. 23, 2024, that she is leaving the show. Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath are expected to continue with the show, if there is even a show left to continue with. Liz's exit comes on the heels of Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin, her co-star in the It Ends With Us adaptation.
The lawsuit includes serious allegations, such as Justin going beyond the terms of the contract during intimate scenes and allegedly trying to tarnish Blake’s reputation. Published text messages between Justin and his PR team have raised more questions, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding him. With Liz's departure, the focus on Justin only grows stronger. So, what's the real reason Liz left the podcast?
Why did Liz Plank leave 'The Man Enough' podcast?
It seems Liz left The Man Enough podcast because staying on the show with Justin as her co-host might be too risky for her image. For those who don’t know, Liz is the CEO of Liz Plank Productions and a columnist for MSNBC. These days, the people you affiliate with, whether for business or pleasure, say a lot about your character.
While many are accusing Blake of trying to protect her image by filing the lawsuit, others believe Justin is just as guilty as the allegations suggest. Either way, the phrase "all press is good press" doesn’t necessarily apply here. If Liz remained involved with Justin, it could send a bad message to her viewers and fans.
This is all speculation for now, as Liz hasn’t revealed the real reason she left the podcast. Instead, she explained, "I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened."
She added, "In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable."
Liz quit the podcast through her representative informing Wayfarer that she would no longer be co-hosting the show.
What will Liz Plank do after 'The Man Enough' podcast?
Fans don’t need to be too worried about Liz and her exit from The Man Enough podcast, as she has many other projects going on. Based on her Instagram announcement, it seems like she will be bringing plenty more content to her fans at some point in the future.
She wrote, "As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we've built together. Thank you for being here, for trusting me, and for being by my side for the last four years. We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it."
Liz also added in the caption of her post that she will miss her fans but will be back with an update soon and that she appreciates everyone's patience. Down in the comments of her post, she made sure to call attention to others involved in the podcast, writing, "I have so much appreciation for the crew and producers that you never got to see but whose extraordinary work I got to witness."