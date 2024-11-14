"It Means So Much to Me To Be Heard" – Rachel Leviss Exits Podcast

When Rachel Leviss, who went by Raquel once upon a time, left Vanderpump Rules, she started a podcast to share her side of things. But apparently, there was always an end goal in mind, because in October 2024, she left Rachel Goes Rogue and the podcast was renamed simply Going Rogue. But why did Rachel Leviss leave her podcast and does it have anything to do with returning to the Bravo series?

There always seems to be some kind of rumor about Rachel going back to VPR. Maybe fans just want to see one final dramatic mess before the series ends after its twelfth season. Or, they want a new villain on the show to target, especially since Tom Sandoval worked hard to repair his own image. The jury is still out on whether or not he accomplished that, but does Rachel's exit from her podcast have anything to do with a return to VPR?

Why did Rachel Leviss leave her Podcast?

During Rachel's final episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, appropriately titled The Final Chapter, Rachel shared her reason for leaving her podcast. And apparently, it has a little something to do with VPR, though that isn't a total surprise. The whole reason she started the podcast was because of what happened on the Bravo reality show in the fallout of her affair with Tom.

"I have decided to walk away from continuing the podcast because I would like to move on from, you know, having one foot in the door of Vanderpump Rules and one foot out, and choosing a life that is fully aligned in my values and who I want to show up as every single day," Rachel said on her podcast. "So I'll be focusing on myself, my healing, and a new relationship that I'm in."

Rachel's reasons for leaving her podcast makes it sound like she might be done talking about VPR as a whole. However, it's hard to imagine that she would pass up one final opportunity to appear on the show and share her story and her growth. What a way to end the show, right?

Is Rachel Leviss coming back to 'Vanderpump Rules'?

When Rachel left her podcast, her publicist, Juliette Harris took over. And in the Nov. 13 episode of Going Rogue, Juliette dove into the rumors about Rachel coming back to VPR. She mentioned how she had answered the question when she appeared on The Sarah Frazier podcast. And, she said on Going Rogue, she wanted to address it to her listeners the same way.