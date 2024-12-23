Blake Lively’s List of On-Set Demands Are Reasonable and Thoughtful Requests Blake Lively issued a list of on-set demands to director and co-star Justin Baldoni during the filming of 'It Ends with Us.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 23 2024, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual harassment. On Dec. 20, 2024, actress and businesswoman Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment during the troubled production. Lively further alleged that Baldoni created a public smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

In her lawsuit, Lively described experiencing "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" as a result of Baldoni's actions and behavior. She also filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, which disclosed that the Gossip Girl star had once presented a list of 30 on-set demands during an "all-hands" meeting.

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Take a look at Blake Lively's list of on-set demands for 'It Ends with Us.'

According to the complaint obtained by Deadline, an all-hands meeting was held on January 4 to address in detail the "inappropriate conduct" experienced by Blake Lively, her employees, and other cast and crew members at the hands of Justin Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath. Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, attended the meeting due to the discussion focusing on "repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior" by Baldoni and Heath.

After the meeting, while the parties disagreed on the specifics, "Wayfarer, Sony, and Production respectfully acknowledge that [Ms. Lively] has concerns regarding safety, professionalism, and workplace culture."

According to the complaint, "after the list below was reviewed and discussed in its entirety, all parties present agreed that the outlined conduct would cease." The 30-item list, which detailed a range of concerns, included specific demands aimed at addressing the inappropriate behavior and ensuring a safer, more professional work environment for everyone involved.

The list of on-set demands included: No more showing nude videos or images of women, including the producer's wife, to Lively and/or her employees.

No more mention of Baldoni's or Heath's previous "pornography addiction" or Lively's lack of pornography consumption to Lively or other crew members.

No more discussions with Lively and/or her employees about personal experiences with sex, including as it relates to spouses and/or others.

No more mention to Lively or her employees of personal times that physical consent was not given in sexual acts, as either the abuser and the abused.

No more description of their own genitalia to Lively.

No more jokes or disparaging comments to be made to Lively and/or her employees about HR complaints Wayfarer has already received on set, or about "missing the HR meeting."

No more inquiries by Baldoni to Livelytrainer without her knowledge or consent to disclose her weight.

No more mention by Baldoni of him "speaking to" Lively's dead father.

No more personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments by Baldoni or Heath are to be tolerated by Livelyand/or any of her employees, as well as any female cast or crew without their express consent.

No more improvising of kissing. All intimate touch must be choreographed in advance with Lively and an intimacy coordinator. No biting or sucking of the lip without Lively's consent. And all intimate on-camera touch and conversations must be "in character," not spoken from Baldoni to Lively personally.

No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex, or on-camera climaxing by Lively outside the scope of the script Lively approved when signing onto the project.