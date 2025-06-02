What Does "Walkover" Mean In Tennis? Find out Ahead of the Wimbledon Championships Fans are wondering what the term "walkover" means ahead of the Wimbledon. By Niko Mann Published June 2 2025, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are wondering what the term "walkover" means ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championship games in London, England. The tennis tournament is an annual event organized by the All England Lawn Tennis, Croquet Club, and the Lawn Tennis Association. Wimbledon is the third of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments held annually. The event takes place after the Australian Open as well as the French Open, while the U.S. Open is held after Wimbledon.

Wimbledon began in 1877 and is played outside. The prestigious tournament is the only tennis event that is still played on a traditional grass surface, while others are played on a clay surface. The 2025 championships are scheduled for Monday, June 30, through Sunday, July 13. So, what does the term "walkover" mean in tennis?

What does walkover mean in tennis?

According to The Independent, the term "walkover" refers to when a tennis player advances to the next round without playing their tennis match due to their opponent being ill, injured, or being thrown out of the tennis tournament. Walkovers are different than retirement, which is when a tennis player begins their tennis match, but they can't finish due to an illness or injury. A walkover only happens before the tennis match starts. However, either instance gives the win to their opponent.

One example of a walkover is the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where former Spanish pro tennis star Rafael Nadal pulled out of the semi-finals against Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios due to an injury. Nick went on to lose the match to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Spanish tennis pro Carlos Alcaraz won the ultimate victory in Men's singles at Wimbledon 2024.

What is the difference between playing on grass versus clay?

According to BBC Sports, there is a big difference when tennis is played on grass tennis courts versus clay courts. Playing the game on a grass court results in a lower bounce of the tennis ball and is more fast-paced, while playing on a clay tennis court is the opposite. Grass courts also require more maintenance.

Playing on clay tennis courts results in the tennis ball having a slower bounce, but also a higher bounce. Tennis players who prefer to play from the baseline while incorporating drop shots do well on playing clay courts.

100th win at Roland Garros

100th title achieved on clay



Novak Djokovic. King of Clay. pic.twitter.com/VrbuUVXtdy — David (@DavidSavanovic) June 2, 2025

Novak Djokovic became the second man ever to win 100 career matches at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic may have lost Wimbledon in 2024, but the tennis pro made history at the French Open in 2025, also known as Roland Garros, in Paris, France. The Serbian tennis star won his 100th match at Roland Garros, per Tennis.com. Novak beat British tennis star Cam Norrie in the fourth round on June 2.