Dave Grohl's "Snippy Attitude" During Wimbledon Interview Now Makes Sense to Fans Following Cheating Announcement By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 11 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET

Major sporting events, like the Olympic Games and the Super Bowl, have a tendency to draw large crowds that often include celebrities — and back in July 2024, Wimbledon was certainly no exception. A plethora of Hollywood stars, from Zendaya to Tom Cruise, sat in the stands to watch the intense tennis matchups. Among them was Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who was stopped sometime before the event to be interviewed by BBC.

Dave, however, seemed uninterested and declined to answer the quick and easy questions — some viewers even thought he appeared to have an attitude. Now, following the public announcement of his infidelity and new daughter out of wedlock just months after the event, fans think it all makes sense. Let's take a look.

Source: The Sun/News Licensing/Mega

Dave Grohl's viral Wimbledon interview now makes sense following cheating announcement.

While walking with his wife, Jordyn Blum, at Wimbledon, he was approached by an interviewer with BBC to get his take on who he predicted would win the tournament — however, it quickly became apparent that he didn't have one, and that he seemingly didn't care at all.

"Dave, could I get your prediction for your Wimbledon winner, please?" the interviewer asked the musician, to which he curtly replied, "What?" The interviewer tried asking again, and Dave, again, asked, "What?" When asked a third time, he threw his hand up and said, "No clue," continuing to walk away. "Couldn't say."

Fans were surprised by Dave's apparent attitude, especially because he's generally considered to be a pretty chill, down-to-earth dude. Now, however, it has become evident that Dave may have had something else on his mind.

Just a few months following the interview, Dave took to his Instagram account to announce to the public that he had cheated on his wife, and that the adultery had resulted in the birth of his fourth daughter. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."