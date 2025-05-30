How Much Is the Prize Money For the 2025 French Open? It's Quite a Pot Lasting for two weeks, the 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and ends on Sunday, June 8. By Danielle Jennings Published May 30 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 French Open is currently underway and tennis fans are laser-focused on all of the eventful matches between some of the greatest stars of the sport — but just how much does the overall winner take home? Hint: it’s a lot.

Lasting for two weeks, the 2025 French Open began on Sunday, May 25 and ends on Sunday, June 8. The tennis tournament is held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, and is comprised of singles, doubles, mixed doubles play, junior and wheelchair tournaments.



How much is the prize money for the French Open 2025?

According to CBS News, men’s and women’s singles winners of the 2025 French Open will take home $2.9 million ($2,897,947.50 to be exact), while finalists are awarded $1,449,228.75. Semi-finalists also earn a hefty sum of just under a million: $784,269.15.

As for the doubles players, winners receive $670,835.70, finalists $335,400.25, and semi-finalists $168,277.43, per the outlet. For 2025, a total of $64 million will be awarded in overall prize money to French Open participants.



Has there been any controversy at this year’s French Open?

Tennis star Coco Gauff, who recently advanced in the tournament, voiced criticism over only men’s singles matches being played first, while women’s singles matches are relegated to much later hours — night matches are known as the coveted time slot and are prime for the spotlight. Speaking to the media about the issue, Coco didn’t hold back. "I don't think that a woman should play after the men at 8:15. I just think that's unfair," she said, per ESPN.

"If they are going to put one match at 8:15, for sure there could be an opportunity to put a woman there. If they're going to put two slots, and the first match is starting at 8:15, I don't think a women's match should be played after a men's match. I just don't think people should be going on at 11 [p.m.] or 12 [a.m.], to be honest."



"I feel like we produce some high-quality tennis, and we have some great stars on the women's side who fans, I'm sure, would love to see,” the tennis champion continued. "From my experience, playing at the U.S. Open, night match at 7 p.m., with Novak Djokovic following me — and he's the greatest player of all time — people were almost just as excited to see me play as [they were] him.

"Same with other places I play, like Australia. Night match, people were excited to see [me], too,” Coco said. “I definitely think there is opportunity to improve that in the future with this tournament."