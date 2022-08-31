Rafael Nadal Showcases His Bizarre Pre-Match Rituals at the 2022 U.S. Open

"I’m a different man when I emerge. I’m activated. I’m in 'the ﬂow,' as sports psychologists describe a state of alert concentration in which the body moves by pure instinct, like a ﬁsh in a current. Nothing else exists but the battle ahead," he concluded.

As for his drinks, Rafa noted that he must "put the two bottles down at my feet, in front of my chair to my left, one neatly behind the other, diagonally aimed at the court."