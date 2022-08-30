Venus Williams Is an All-Time Tennis Great— Did She Hang up Her Racket?

Speaking of Serena's family, she has several half-siblings on both her mother and father's side; however, she also has a full older sister who we all know and love: Venus Williams.

Since Serena revealed she's hanging up her racket, Venus has been in the shadow of her younger sister, with many prying eyes wondering if the Olympic gold medalist is retired or will follow in her sister's footsteps and retire after the 2022 US Open.