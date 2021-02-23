One Loss Isn't Going to Make Serena Williams Retire

When it comes to tennis, it's safe to say that Serena Williams is basically the GOAT. Literally, she's the greatest of all time. Just try and name another tennis player who's won an Australian Open while pregnant. This and so much more has turned her sports fame into real celeb status. Her career has the range to span literal decades, and she does it all while being a wife, mom, and businesswoman.

Even though Serena has had all this success, some people are saying that she's retiring from tennis. During the 2021 Australian Open semifinal, she lost to Naomi Osaka, an amazing tennis player in her own right and definitely someone to look out for in the sport.

Serena seemed to take the loss like a champ, waving to the crowd as she received a standing ovation. She walked off the court, but this led to a bunch of retirement rumors.