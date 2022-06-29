Distractify
Serena Williams has tape on her face during Wimbledon 2022.
Serena Williams's Loss at Wimbledon 2022 Is Overshadowed by Her Face Tape

In a plot twist that no one saw coming, Serena Williams lost in the first round of Wimbledon 2022.

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner fell short to 24-year-old Harmony Tan, who made her Wimbledon debut this year ranked No. 115. The match lasted a little over three hours, which Serena described as an "insane and intense" battle.

Although we are completely shocked by the outcome, we can't help but divert our attention to Serena's appearance during the tournament. While competing, the 40-year-old tennis legend wore black tape on her face — why is that? Let's find out!

Why does Serena have tape on her face?

According to The Times, Serena wore Kinesio tape on her right cheek.

For those unaware, the tape is often used by athletes to stabilize an injured area and alleviate muscle pain. However, when it comes to Serena, she has the tape on her face due to sinusitis. The tennis star has been candid about her sinus issues, previously telling Reuters that "playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses."

"You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training for Grand Slams such as the ones coming up like Wimbledon and the French Open, it’s not easy," Serena added. KT tape is supposed to help reduce the discomfort while she plays.

When speaking with Reuters, Serena also shared a few tips on how to reduce the pain.

"To avoid some of the trouble, it’s important not to use so much ice in your beverages. Sometimes that stops you up and makes you get a lot of pressure," Serena told the outlet. "I’ve learned taking hot, hot showers — as hot as you can stand it — helps clear those passageways. And working out helps a lot. That keeps you clear, keeps your chest clear, and keeps everything clear."

Additional ways to control sinus problems include using a natural saline spray several times a day, exercising outdoors, getting plenty of rest, and having enough moisture in the bedroom at night.

