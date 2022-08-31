Everything That You Need to Know About the US Open's Dress Code

“Historically, Serena’s love for, and training in, fashion has informed breathtaking, defining looks,” Nike said of the stunning outfit in a statement, adding, "For her latest outfit for Flushing, Serena took control, providing the full vision and dialing the details for a thrilling design created to make her feel comfortable and confident."

Given the outlandish nature of the cape many questioned if Serena had broken dress code rules, but it appears that the outfit was A-OK in the event's eyes.