Craving a Cool Pink-Hued Beverage? Here's the Recipe For the U.S. Open's Iconic Honey Deuce Drink

The Honey Deuce Cocktail has been a staple of the U.S. Open for years — since 2006, to be exact. According to Forbes, sponsor Grey Goose teamed up with Gramercy Tavern's Nick Mautone, a former Grey Goose brand ambassador, to use his mixology skills to concoct a vodka drink for the iconic tournament.

“Just as the mint julep is integral to the Kentucky Derby, so is the Grey Goose Honey Deuce to the U.S. Open,” Grey Goose's vice president of marketing, Aleco Azqueta, relayed to Forbes.