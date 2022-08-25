Celebrate the End of Summer This Labor Day Weekend With These 7 Cocktail Recipes
With summer sadly coming to an end, that doesn't mean the party has to come to a complete stop. Are you planning to celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of warm weather with one last hoorah?
If you're looking for the ultimate cocktail recipes to toast the end of summer, we've got you covered.
Celebrate the end of summer with these Labor Day cocktails.
Whether you're heading to the beach, hosting a BBQ, or simply sitting in your backyard soaking up your final "summer Friday" of the year, Distractify has rounded up a few of our favorite cocktails that are perfect for Labor Day weekend. Check out our list below.
1. Aperol Spritz
Daydreaming about your summer vacation to Italy? Wishing you were still tanning on the shores of the Amalfi Coast? You can easily recreate this delicious Aperol Spritz by combining 3 oz. Cinzano Prosecco, and 2 oz. Aperol into a glass full of ice. Simply add a splash of soda water. Stir. Garnish with an orange slice.
2. Grand Mojito
A perfect end-of-summer drink. Grab a glass (preferably a mason jar) and add 1 sprig of peppermint, 2 medium strawberries, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1/2 oz lemon juice, and mash with a mortar. Add ice and 1.5 oz. of Flor de Caña 12, and 2 oz. of club soda. Enjoy.
3. Belvedere Cosmopolitan
Drift away Sip away with this delicious Cosmopolitan cocktail. To make, just combine 1.5 oz. Belvedere, 1 oz. orange liqueur, 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice, and 3/4 oz. cranberry juice into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a cocktail shaker and garnish with a lime wheel.
4. Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita
Get your buzz on with this lemon margarita. Grab a lowball glass and add ice, 1.5 oz. tequila, 1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime, and 1 oz. agave syrup. Stir and garnish with a lime wheel. So easy!
5. The Maison No. 9 Jack Rosé
For Rosé lovers, sip on this fruity cocktail. To make, add 1.5 oz. Maison No. 9, 1 oz. lime juice, 3/4 oz. grenadine, 1.5 oz. apple brandy, and ice to a shaking tin. Shake and strain through a strainer into a coupe and garnish with a lemon peel.
6. 1800 Pineapple Punch
This cocktail will certainly pack a punch at any Labor Day BBQ. To make, combine 2 oz. 1800 Reposado, 1/2 oz. agave syrup, 1 oz. pineapple juice, 3/4 oz. lime juice, and 3 dashes of spicy bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass with a Tajín salt rim. Simply garnish with a pineapple wedge.
7. Prohibition Punch
*Recipe courtesy of Sloppy Joe’s in Orlando, Fla.
Nothing says summer like a rum-based drink. To make this delicious cocktail simply add 2 oz. Papa's Pilar Blonde Rum, 1 oz. orange juice, 1 oz. pineapple juice, 1 oz. passion fruit syrup or juice, 1/2 oz. grenadine syrup, and 1/2 oz. lime juice into a shaker. Shake and pour over ice. Top with a floater of Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum and garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry.