Christmas in July Cocktails
Get into the Holiday ~Spirit~ With These Delicious Christmas in July Cocktails!

Jul. 5 2022, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Are you already counting down the days until Christmas? Is the Hallmark Channel's "Christmas in July" movie marathon a staple in your household? With summer nearly over, some people may be getting into the holiday spirit a bit early. And, we think it's never too soon to start celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

While some people have sunshine and beach days on their minds, we totally are envisioning a cozy fire, Christmas tunes, and just some overall holiday cheer. So, cool off with these delicious drink recipes that will totally get you feeling a Christmas buzz.

If you love celebrating Christmas in July, we've rounded up a list of our favorite cocktails that will put you in a festive mood. Check 'em out below!

1. Sagamore Fizz

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: Sagamore Spirit

To make this delicious red cocktail, add 1.5 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey, 1/2 oz lime juice, and 1 oz spiced cranberry syrup to a shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Next, strain and pour over ice. Finally, top with club soda and garnish with rosemary sprig and cranberries.

2. Apple Cider Aperol Spritz

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: Sparkling Ice Spiked

Rim a wine glass with water and dip into a cinnamon-sugar mix. Next, fill the wine glass with ice and add 1 oz Aperol. Fill with 6 oz. Sparkling Ice Spiked Apple Cider​ and stir with a cinnamon stick. Garnish with an apple slice and sprig of thyme. Yum!

3. 1800 Holiday Punch

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: 1800 Tequila

If you're hosting a Christmas in July party, this is the perfect recipe! To make this punch, add 12 oz 1800 Añejo tequila, 1 bottle of red wine, 12 oz cranberry juice, 65 oz clementine juice, 6 oz lime juice, and 6 oz agave syrup to a pitcher with ice and stir to combine. Simply finish with cranberries, mint sprigs, lime wheels, and cinnamon sticks.

4. The Holiday Honey

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: Belvedere

Add a little sweetness to your holiday cocktail! To make, add 1.5 oz Belvedere Pear and Ginger vodka, 3/4 fresh lemon juice, 1/2 oz honey water (2 parts honey to 1 part warm water), and a pinch of cinnamon to a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a tall glass over fresh ice and top off with 4 oz ginger beer. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and serve.

5. Dano's Coquito Recipe

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: Dano's Tequila

Looking for a dessert cocktail to cool off during the hot summer months? To make this coquito recipe, combine 48 oz evaporated milk, 56 oz condensed milk, 36 oz coconut cream, 25 oz Dano's Reposado, 4 dashes of vanilla bitter, and grated cinnamon and nutmeg. Blend it all together, chill and serve with a cinnamon stick. So good!

6. Tropicana Código 1530

Christmas in July cocktails
Source: Código 1530

To make this simple coconut cocktail, combine 1.5 oz Código 1530 Mezcal Artesanal, 2 oz pineapple juice, 1 oz coconut cream, and 1 oz lime juice in a shaker. Shake and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and enjoy!

