Hallmark Will be Airing Christmas Movies in July — Check Out the 2022 Schedule!
'Tis the season!
Though the summer days might be long (and hot), it's time to cool down with our second favorite time of the year — Christmas in July! With the holiday season just around the corner, Hallmark Channel is celebrating by airing your favorite feel-good Christmas movies all summer month long.
Additionally, Hallmark is also releasing three brand-new Christmas movies for fans to enjoy!
So, get into the holiday spirit and grab a cup of iced hot chocolate and enjoy these cozy Christmas movies. Be sure to check out the full 2022 schedule of Hallmark Christmas movies below.
Hallmark is celebrating Christmas in July with these new holiday movies.
It's never too early for candy canes and Christmas cheer, right?
The Hallmark Channel will be airing three new Christmas movies that are sure to make you tap into the holiday spirit a few months early.
My Grown-Up Christmas List
Premieres: Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m ET
Kayla Wallace stars as Taylor, a journalist who shares a special bond with military man Luke (Kevin McGarry). Their bond continues to grow over the course of the five Christmases that they spend together and apart.
Campfire Christmas
Premieres: Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET
After Peyton's (Tori Anderson) parents decide to host a holiday-themed get together before selling their family-owned summer camp, sparks fly for Peyton and her closest friends.
Christmas in Toyland
Premieres: Saturday, July, 23, at 8 p.m. ET
A data analyst (Vanessa Lengies) and a toy store manager (Jesse Hutch) must work together to keep the in-store holiday experience alive in order to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas.
Check out Hallmark's 2022 Christmas in July movie schedule!
For the entire month of July, Hallmark will be airing an original Christmas movie every night at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the entire 2022 schedule below.
Friday, July 1: Switched for Christmas
Saturday, July 2: On the 12th Date of Christmas
Sunday, July 3: The Nine Lives of Christmas
Monday, July 4: The Sweetest Christmas
Tuesday, July 5: Cross Country Christmas
Wednesday, July 6: 12 Gifts of Christmas
Thursday, July 7: Chateau Christmas
Friday, July 8: An Unexpected Christmas
Saturday, July 9: My Grown-Up Christmas List
Sunday, July 10: The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Monday, July 11: Christmas at the Plaza
Tuesday, July 12: A Christmas Treasure
Wednesday, July 13: A Shoe Addict's Christmas
Thursday, July 14: Christmas with the Darlings
Friday, July 15: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Saturday, July 16: Campfire Christmas
Sunday, July 17: Crown for Christmas
Monday, July 18: Christmas Made to Order
Tuesday, July 19: Christmas Under Wraps
Wednesday, July 20: My Christmas Family Tree
Thursday, July 21: You, Me & the Christmas Trees
Friday, July 22: Campfire Christmas
Saturday, July 23: Christmas in Toyland
Sunday, July 24: Christmas by Starlight
Monday, July 25: A Kiss Before Christmas
Tuesday, July 26: Next Stop, Christmas
Wednesday, July 27: Christmas in Tahoe
Thursday, July 28: Christmas in Toyland
Friday, July 29: A Christmas Together with You
Saturday, July 30: A Splash of Love
Sunday, July 31: A Very Merry Bridesmaid