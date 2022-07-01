Distractify
Home > Entertainment
Hallmark 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'
Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark's 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'

Hallmark Will be Airing Christmas Movies in July — Check Out the 2022 Schedule!

Gabrielle Bernardini - Author
By

Jul. 1 2022, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

'Tis the season!

Though the summer days might be long (and hot), it's time to cool down with our second favorite time of the year — Christmas in July! With the holiday season just around the corner, Hallmark Channel is celebrating by airing your favorite feel-good Christmas movies all summer month long.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Hallmark is also releasing three brand-new Christmas movies for fans to enjoy!

So, get into the holiday spirit and grab a cup of iced hot chocolate and enjoy these cozy Christmas movies. Be sure to check out the full 2022 schedule of Hallmark Christmas movies below.

Hallmark 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'
Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark's 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'

Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark is celebrating Christmas in July with these new holiday movies.

It's never too early for candy canes and Christmas cheer, right?

The Hallmark Channel will be airing three new Christmas movies that are sure to make you tap into the holiday spirit a few months early.

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Premieres: Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m ET

Kayla Wallace stars as Taylor, a journalist who shares a special bond with military man Luke (Kevin McGarry). Their bond continues to grow over the course of the five Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Article continues below advertisement
Hallmark 'Campfire Christmas'
Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark's 'Campfire Christmas'

Campfire Christmas

Premieres: Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET

After Peyton's (Tori Anderson) parents decide to host a holiday-themed get together before selling their family-owned summer camp, sparks fly for Peyton and her closest friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas in Toyland

Premieres: Saturday, July, 23, at 8 p.m. ET

A data analyst (Vanessa Lengies) and a toy store manager (Jesse Hutch) must work together to keep the in-store holiday experience alive in order to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas.

Check out Hallmark's 2022 Christmas in July movie schedule!

For the entire month of July, Hallmark will be airing an original Christmas movie every night at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the entire 2022 schedule below.

Article continues below advertisement
Hallmark 'Campfire Christmas'
Source: Hallmark Channel

Hallmark 'Campfire Christmas'

Friday, July 1: Switched for Christmas

Saturday, July 2: On the 12th Date of Christmas

Sunday, July 3: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Monday, July 4: The Sweetest Christmas

Tuesday, July 5: Cross Country Christmas

Wednesday, July 6: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Article continues below advertisement

Thursday, July 7: Chateau Christmas

Friday, July 8: An Unexpected Christmas

Saturday, July 9: My Grown-Up Christmas List

Sunday, July 10: The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Monday, July 11: Christmas at the Plaza

Tuesday, July 12: A Christmas Treasure

Hallmark 'A Shoe Addict's Christmas'
Source: Hallmark Channel
Article continues below advertisement

Wednesday, July 13: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

Thursday, July 14: Christmas with the Darlings

Friday, July 15: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Saturday, July 16: Campfire Christmas

Sunday, July 17: Crown for Christmas

Monday, July 18: Christmas Made to Order

Tuesday, July 19: Christmas Under Wraps

Wednesday, July 20: My Christmas Family Tree

Thursday, July 21: You, Me & the Christmas Trees

Friday, July 22: Campfire Christmas

Saturday, July 23: Christmas in Toyland

Sunday, July 24: Christmas by Starlight

Article continues below advertisement
Hallmark 'A Kiss Before Christmas'
Source: Hallmark Channel

Monday, July 25: A Kiss Before Christmas

Tuesday, July 26: Next Stop, Christmas

Wednesday, July 27: Christmas in Tahoe

Thursday, July 28: Christmas in Toyland

Friday, July 29: A Christmas Together with You

Saturday, July 30: A Splash of Love

Sunday, July 31: A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Tis the Season — Hallmark Will Release 41 New Christmas Movies in 2021

Here's a Recurring Detail Pretty Much All Hallmark Christmas Movies Share

It’s Brother vs. Brother in Hallmark Channel’s ‘The Christmas House 2’

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.