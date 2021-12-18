It’s Brother vs. Brother in Hallmark Channel’s ‘The Christmas House 2’

For starters, The Christmas House 2 shows “what a family in 2021 looks like,” as star Jonathan Bennett tells Decider.

“The family isn’t perfect,” the actor adds. “The family has quirks and they try to put on the perfect Christmas, and what we learn from them is that the perfect Christmas doesn’t exist — but what doesn’t make it perfect is what makes it beautiful.”

In fact, the Mitchell family’s best-laid Christmas plans get upended by a reality TV show, of all things…