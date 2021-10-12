How to Get to the Picturesque Fisher Island We See in 'Maid'

There are several real Fisher Islands across the U.S., but the one we see in Maid isn’t likely one of those. Maid takes place in the Pacific Northwest — Alex lives in the poverty-stricken coastal town of Port Hampstead, but works for the wealthy just across the water on Fisher Island. But even though Maid is based on a memoir, Fisher Island is not a real place.

Author Stephanie Land, who wrote Maid based on her own life, spent her 20s in Washington’s real-life Port Townsend, so Port Hampstead is clearly based on that.

If that’s the case, then Fisher Island is likely Whidbey Island. It’s the closest commuter island to Port Townsend, and is located in the Puget Sound, also with beautiful beaches, hills, and farmland.