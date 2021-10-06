Who Plays Sean in 'Maid'? You Probably Already Recognize Nick Robinson's Face

If you've been keeping up with YA movie adaptations in the last few years, this is definitely not your first time seeing the actor who plays Sean in Maid. His name is Nick Robinson, and he's been in a lot of cool movies in the past — several of which were based on young-adult novels.

But in Maid — a series based instead on a gritty best-selling memoir — the character Sean is verbally and emotionally abusive toward the mother of his child.